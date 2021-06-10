UrduPoint.com
Russia-EU Relations Reach 'Lowest Ebb' In History - Deputy Envoy To UN

Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

The diplomatic relations between Russia and the European Union have reached the lowest point in history, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"Russia-EU relations are currently, unfortunately, at the lowest ebb in history," Polyanskiy said. "Our European partners are more often. choosing destructive unilateral approach. This gives rise to nothing but the gravest of concern."

The most obvious example of such an approach is unilateral sanctions by the EU, approved in circumvention of the UN Security Council and international laws, hindering economic prosperity in affected countries, Polyanskiy pointed out.

