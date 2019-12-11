(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Moscow expects Ankara to reveal the content of the memorandum on maritime zones that was signed by Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On November 28, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt. The chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, decried the document, calling it illegal.

"We are not participants of that agreement. On the other hand, Libyans themselves, and other concerned sides ... Greece, Cyprus are concerned about that agreement as it is kept secret. It would be nice of them to tell [about it], because there are questions, [such as] what kind of authority did [GNA's Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj have to sign that document.

How lawful are signings of such intergovernmental agreements," Bogdanov said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

Erdogan has expressed his intention to discuss the situation in Libya during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and convince him to stop supporting Haftar.