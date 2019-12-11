UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Turkey To Share Details Of Maritime Border Deal With Libya's GNA - Bogdanov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime Border Deal With Libya's GNA - Bogdanov

Moscow expects Ankara to reveal the content of the memorandum on maritime zones that was signed by Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Moscow expects Ankara to reveal the content of the memorandum on maritime zones that was signed by Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On November 28, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt. The chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, decried the document, calling it illegal.

"We are not participants of that agreement. On the other hand, Libyans themselves, and other concerned sides ... Greece, Cyprus are concerned about that agreement as it is kept secret. It would be nice of them to tell [about it], because there are questions, [such as] what kind of authority did [GNA's Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj have to sign that document.

How lawful are signings of such intergovernmental agreements," Bogdanov said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

Erdogan has expressed his intention to discuss the situation in Libya during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and convince him to stop supporting Haftar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt Nice Tripoli Vladimir Putin Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece November From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

5 seconds ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

7 seconds ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

11 seconds ago

Govt's writ to be maintained, violent lawyers to b ..

4 minutes ago

Senate Implementation Committee discusses various ..

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan President visits Wahat Al Karama

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.