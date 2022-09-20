Russia Extends Flight Ban at 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until September 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The temporary restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine have been extended until September 28, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Tuesday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until September 28, 2022," the statement read.

The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.

The flight ban has been in effect since February 24.