Russia Extends Flight Ban To 11 Airports In Southern, Central Regions Until November 21

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until November 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the Russian regions close to the border with Ukraine has been extended until November 21, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Friday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia has been extended until November 21," the agency said in a statement.

The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.

Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24.

