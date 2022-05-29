Russia Extends Flight Restrictions in Central, Southern Regions Until June 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until June 6, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Sunday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until June 6, 2022, 3:45 a.m.

Moscow time (00:45 GMT)," a statement read.

The restriction applies to airports in the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista. Other Russian airports are operating as usual, the statement noted.

Rosaviatsiya introduced restrictions on February 24 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.