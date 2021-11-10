Russia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia needs a wider consular presence in Canada and is going to work with Canadian authorities to explore the possibility of opening a diplomatic mission in Vancouver, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

Russia has the consular section of the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto. In addition, after the pandemic hiatus, it is resuming visits of consular officers to cities with a large Russian community such as Vancouver, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg, according to the diplomat.

"In our opinion, there is an objective need to expand our consular presence. We will work with the Canadian side on the possibility of opening a mission in Vancouver. This is one of the most important practical tasks," Stepanov said.

Stepanov, who led the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department since 2016, was appointed as the ambassador to Canada in March.

Stepanov joined the foreign ministry in 1994 and has since served in several roles, including as political and military counselor for the Russian Embassy in the United States.