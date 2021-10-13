Supplies of reprocessed uranium from France to Russia are aimed at its further use in the nuclear industry and will reduce its environmental burden, Russia's state corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Supplies of reprocessed uranium from France to Russia are aimed at its further use in the nuclear industry and will reduce its environmental burden, Russia's state corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Greenpeace activists held a demonstration in front of the office of French company Orano on Tuesday to protest deliveries of reprocessed uranium to Russia.

"The program for using reprocessed uranium fully meets the challenges of the time and meets the goals of sustainable development, as it increases the depth of processing of irreplaceable natural resources," Rosatom said, adding that deliveries will "reduce the environmental burden of the nuclear industry as a whole."

"The contract with Orano provides for the supply of reprocessed uranium is for the internal needs of the Russian nuclear power industry," Rosatom added.