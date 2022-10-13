Russia-France Trade Increased Since Introduction of EU Sanctions in February - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The trade between Russia and France not only did not decrease since the introduction of EU sanctions against Moscow in February, but it increased owing to rising energy prices, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov, told Sputnik

"The fact is that the trade turnover has increased rather than decreased.

But this is primarily due to the rise in energy prices, and there really was a reduction in some other important positions. But in general terms, the turnover increased," Meshkov said.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the US, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.