Russia Fully Implements Obligations Under Sochi Memorandum On Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russia Fully Implements Obligations Under Sochi Memorandum on Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Russia has fully complied with all its obligations under the Sochi memorandum on Syria and continued to be in compliance, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russia has fully complied with all its obligations under the Sochi memorandum on Syria and continued to be in compliance, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that Ankara might resume a military operation in northern Syria if the United States and Russia did not implement their commitments to ensure the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from the Turkish border.

"We would like to reaffirm that Russia has complied and continues to comply with the obligations under the October 22 memorandum of understanding between Russia and Turkey," Konashenkov said.

The ministry's spokesman added that Cavusoglu's words on potential military action could lead to "heightened tensions in the north of Syria" instead of a settlement envisioned in the memorandum.

