Russia Has Right For Military Buildup In Arctic - Finnish Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russia Has Right for Military Buildup in Arctic - Finnish Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russia has a right for stepping up its military activities in the Arctic as it is acting inside its own territory, Finnish Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala said.

"As for Russia's military activities, we can see them. But Russia is acting inside its own territory. I believe this should be commented on with discretion. But I think Russia has a right for this. This region is yet a region of cooperation rather than a region of military activities. If the whole world sees the growing potential of this region, it is clear that Russia is boosting its presence there. I would not overdramatize this," Hautala told reporters on Thursday.

Activities in the Arctic are regulated by international law and are conducted by the Arctic states ” Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States, which make up the Arctic Council.

Russia has recently been stepping up its military, trade and exploration activities in the Arctic, building transport and energy infrastructure and developing the Northern Sea Route as part of Arctic's Northern Passage that links Europe and Asia.

However, Moscow's activities have been criticized by some countries. Particularly, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has expressed concerns about the military buildup and investment of Russia and China in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in his turn, said Moscow did not threaten anyone, noting that it only acted to ensure sufficient capabilities for defense.

