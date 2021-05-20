UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Agreement On Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Takes Effect Soon - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Hopes Agreement on Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Takes Effect Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia fully backs the prompt implementation of the international Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We look forward to the agreement, which was signed three years ago to prevent unregulated high seas fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean, to come into force as soon as possible. We regard it as a serious step towards promoting an ecosystem-based approach to marine resource management in the Arctic," Lavrov said at the 12th Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Reykjavik.

Russia is one of the five countries that border the Arctic along with Canada, Denmark, Norway and the United States. Over two million Russian citizens live in the region, making Russia the largest arctic country in terms of population.

Russia is also the only country that possesses a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, which allows it to use the shortest trade route from Europe to Asia ” the Northern Sea Route ” regardless of seasonal changes.

The 10 participants that signed the Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreement on October 3, 2018, include Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the United States, the European Union, Denmark (in respect of the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Iceland and Norway.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia assumed the two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

The council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region with a focus on environmental protection. The council includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Canada Norway European Union Iceland Japan South Korea United States Sweden Finland Denmark October Border 2018 From Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

7 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

15 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

22 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

35 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.