Russia, India Agree on Concrete Plans in Energy Sphere - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi have agreed on concrete plans in the energy sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We had a meeting this morning with the Indian colleague (Subramanyam Jaishankar) to discuss the main issues on our agenda, mainly in the economy, including energy, hydrocarbons, and nuclear power.

There are concrete, perspective plans," Lavrov said following the India-Russia meeting in the 2+2 format.