Russia Interested In Iran's Aircraft Industry Experience Under External Sanctions - EAEU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Russia is interested in studying Iran's experience in the development of aircraft building under external sanctions pressure, Mikhail Yusov, Deputy Head of the Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Iran's peculiarity is that it has been living under the oppression of sanctions for many years, but they have found ways to develop aircraft engineering. They are able to repair aircraft. The Iranians' experience in this regard may be useful for us," Yusov said.

In early April, against the background of Western sanctions, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot sent an Airbus A330-300 to Iran for landing gear maintenance for the first time.

Since February 2022, the European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Some of these affected Russia's aviation industry, such as the termination of deliveries of aircraft and spare parts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.

