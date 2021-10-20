UrduPoint.com

Russia Investigates Ex-Nazi Military Over Involvement In Genocide Against Soviet People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:28 PM

Former military officers of Nazi Germany living in different countries are being investigated for possible involvement in the genocide against the Soviet people during the World War II, a spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Andrey Ivanov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Facts of the deliberate extermination of the Soviet civilian population is being documented through the identification of archival materials in Federal, regional and municipal archives, as well as eyewitness testimony. Former military personnel of Nazi Germany living in other countries are being checked for involvement in the commission of the crimes," Ivanov said.

In September, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that Russia had prepared a draft law codifying the notions of "Nazism", "fascism" and "genocide against the peoples of the Soviet Union.

" The document is intended to consolidate "the inviolability of the principles of international law recognized by the Charter of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal."

Russia's Investigative Committee took the first step in 2020,� filing charges over the crime of genocide committed in the massacres of the Karelian civilian population by the Finnish occupation forces during the 1941-1945 segment of the Second World War, which former Soviet countries refer to as the Great Patriotic War.

Another genocide case was launched in August 2020 over the killings of civilians and prisoners of war in more than 20 Russian regions during the Soviet period, in charges based on crimes against humanity.

