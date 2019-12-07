Russia Invites Erdogan to Attend 2020 Victory Day Commemorative Events - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been invited to Moscow to attend events dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 next year, a Russian Embassy spokeswoman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Turkish president has received the invitation. We are waiting for his decision," Irina Kasimova said.

Turkey remained neutral during the World War II and joined the anti-Hitler coalition only in 1945 upon declaring war on Germany.

The Turkish army was not involved in military actions.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazy Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.