UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Erdogan To Attend 2020 Victory Day Commemorative Events - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:16 PM

Russia Invites Erdogan to Attend 2020 Victory Day Commemorative Events - Embassy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been invited to Moscow to attend events dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 next year, a Russian Embassy spokeswoman told Sputnik on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been invited to Moscow to attend events dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 next year, a Russian Embassy spokeswoman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Turkish president has received the invitation. We are waiting for his decision," Irina Kasimova said.

Turkey remained neutral during the World War II and joined the anti-Hitler coalition only in 1945 upon declaring war on Germany.

The Turkish army was not involved in military actions.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazy Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Germany Tayyip Erdogan March May World War Event Government

Recent Stories

25 held for decanting, selling petrol illegally in ..

3 minutes ago

Private school fined for throwing garbage on road

3 minutes ago

Junaid Jamshed becomes top trend on third annivers ..

21 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed in Terrorist Attack on Bu ..

11 minutes ago

India can't suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation ..

22 minutes ago

Communications ministry revenue increases massivel ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.