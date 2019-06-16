Russia, Iran Have Potential to Increase Bilateral Trade - Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Russian-Iranian trade exceeded $1.7 billion in 2018, but the two countries have a potential to increase this indicator, Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev said on Sunday.

"In 2018, the bilateral trade exceeded $1.

7 billion, and it grew compared to 2017," Chebotarev said at a conference in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The minister noted that this volume was very modest adding that Russia and Iran had a "much higher potential" in this field.

According to Chebotarev, the two sides must do everything possible to achieve a new level in bilateral trade.