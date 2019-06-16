Russia, Iran Have Potential To Increase Bilateral Trade - Minister
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:20 AM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Russian-Iranian trade exceeded $1.7 billion in 2018, but the two countries have a potential to increase this indicator, Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev said on Sunday.
"In 2018, the bilateral trade exceeded $1.
7 billion, and it grew compared to 2017," Chebotarev said at a conference in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
The minister noted that this volume was very modest adding that Russia and Iran had a "much higher potential" in this field.
According to Chebotarev, the two sides must do everything possible to achieve a new level in bilateral trade.