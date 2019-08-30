UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Against Holding Of Normandy Four Summit In France - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Russia is not against holding the Normandy Four summit in France on the proposal of that country's President Emmanuel Macron, but thorough preparation is needed for it, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia is not against holding the Normandy Four summit in France on the proposal of that country's President Emmanuel Macron, but thorough preparation is needed for it, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

Earlier, Macron announced the holding of a Normandy format meeting at the level of heads of state and government in September.

"The French president proposed to host this summit, and we have nothing against it. But it is still difficult to say when it will take place, because we need to do 'homework' thoroughly to prepare it," Ushakov told reporters when asked if the venue of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine was important for Moscow.

