Russia Not Creating Reasons For Conflict Around Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia is not creating reasons for conflicts around Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As to the consequences which, as you said, Germany threatens us, I cannot foresee what steps the German government will decide to take in any given situation.

We have not given any reasons to create some kind of new conflict situation, we did not do it in past and are not doing it now," Lavrov told reporters after his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Moscow.