Russia Not Worried by UK Plans to Create New Cyberthreat Fight Division - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Russia is not worried over London's plans to create a new division for countering alleged Russian cyberthreat, and the country will be able to protect itself anyway, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russia is not worried over London's plans to create a new division for countering alleged Russian cyberthreat, and the country will be able to protect itself anyway, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Reports have recently emerged in UK media, claiming that the first-ever hybrid division will be created within the UK Armed Forces to fight against cyberattacks, disinformation and electronic warfare. The division will reportedly focus on boosting London's capacity to defer cyberthreat allegedly coming from Russia.

"You know, I already find it difficult to seriously comment on similar statements that Western states make regularly, while no one has provided any proof of Russia's involvement, since there is no proof, and there are no such facts.

Accusations of being engaged in cyberaggression are especially absurd, given that our country is the pioneer of international information security discussions," Tarabrin said.

Russia first raised the cyberthreat issue at the United Nations 20 years ago and insisted on adopting a relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly, the diplomat recalled.

"We are doing everything to protect our cyberspace. We have enough possibilities to do that. Similar statements about different 'divisions' are of a purely propagandist nature. If Western states really intended to conduct dialogue, they would not say this. So let it lie on their conscience, and we will not be frightened by 'divisions', we will protect ourselves," Tarabrin stressed.