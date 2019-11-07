UrduPoint.com
Russia-Operated Princess Anastasia Ferry Runs Aground Off Swedish Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia-Operated Princess Anastasia Ferry Runs Aground Off Swedish Coast

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Princess Anastasia ferry, operated by Russian company Moby SPL, ran aground on Wednesday off the Swedish coast near Stockholm, the Swedish Coast Guard Service reported.

Rescue services received a signal about the incident at about 18.

00 local time (20.00 Moscow time). There are more than a thousand people on board, no injuries have been reported so far.

Rescuers are working at the site, a tug has been sent to the ferry.

According to the Expressen publication, the ship was heading to Helsinki on route to St. Petersburg.

