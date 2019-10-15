UrduPoint.com
Russia Placed 51th In National Geographic's Rating Of Female-Friendly Countries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russia Placed 51th in National Geographic's Rating of Female-Friendly Countries

Russia came 51st place in National Geographic's Women, Peace, and Security Index published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia came 51st place in National Geographic's Women, Peace, and Security Index published on Tuesday.

The index ranks countries on how they treat their female populations based on how inclusive, safe and nondiscriminatory they are.

Russia shares its position with Greece, while the three leading countries include Norway, Switzerland, and Finland.

The bottom three countries include war-torn Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen.

The Women, Peace, and Security Index has been compiled annually by National Geographic since 2017 in cooperation with Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

