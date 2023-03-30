UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Cooperate With Hungary To Protect Rights In Ukraine - Ambassador

Published March 30, 2023

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia is ready to cooperate with Hungary in protecting the rights of ethnic minorities in Ukraine, but in practice Moscow and Budapest have not yet been able to combine efforts, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia is ready to cooperate with all interested parties in order to stop Kiev's criminal policy against all ethnic minorities living in Ukraine without exception. We have always stressed the unacceptability of a selective approach in this matter, which strongly resembles the Nazi policy of Germany during the Second World War. In addition to the numerous Russian-speaking community, Hungarians, Poles, Rusyns, Romanians and many other nationalities live on the territory of Ukraine," Stanislavov said.

