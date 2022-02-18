Russia Ready to Discuss Common Security in OSCE Region - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia is ready to discuss not only Ukrainian security but also the security of all countries in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a document on security guarantees for Ukraine,

"If we are talking about the security of Ukraine, and how to ensure this security, I would like to remind you about the press conference of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron following their talks in the Kremlin, president Putin explained in great detail why ensuring the security of Ukraine through its accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia and it will be a direct assault on the Russian security itself.

He added that we are convinced that it is possible to look for other ways to ensure the security not only of Ukraine, but also of all the countries in the common region, including Russia," Lavrov said following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.