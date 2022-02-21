Russia Ready to Mediate Between Iran, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia is ready to act as a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"We have repeatedly offered our partners in Riyadh and Tehran our mediation, and Moscow as a meeting place, both officially unofficially. And in this regard, our proposal remains on the table," Bogdanov told the Valdai Discussion Club.