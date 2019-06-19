UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 11 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said Monday that over the past 24 hours, it registered 11 ceasefire breaches in the provinces of Latakia and Hama within Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants have carried out shelling attacks against the settlements of Shmaisa, Eyn-al-Naur, Mamuhiyah, Kermel, Hamrat, Safsafa, Kara-Jagez, and Ikko in Latakia province, as well as Jalama, Kafer-Yahut, and Khamamiyat in Hama province," the head of the center Maj.

Gen. Alexey Bakin said.

The center has also distributed 1,000 food sets among the citizens of two settlements in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

