Russia Records 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 9 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 17 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 2, Idlib - 12, Hama - 2.

Turkish part of the representation stated 9 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Syrian bomb squads removed eight explosive devices from 4.2 acres of land in Douma near Damascus, and in Deraa and its suburbs.

No refugees crossed back into Syria from neighboring Jordan or Lebanon in the past day, the ministry said.