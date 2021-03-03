UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 10,535 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:33 PM

Russia Registers 10,535 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 10,535 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,565 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,278,750, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia registered 10,535 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,565 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,278,750, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 10,535 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,316 cases (12.5 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,278,750, with the rate of increase at 0.25 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,284 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,277 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 962 new cases, up from 937 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 691 new cases, up from 617 on Tuesday.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 452 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 441 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 87,348.

Total recoveries increased by 15,694 over the given period, up from 14,966 the day before, and reached 3,853,734.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 13 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 3 ..

10 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Guterres Holds a Phone Talk W ..

1 minute ago

Polling for 12 Senate seats expedited in KP Assemb ..

5 minutes ago

Explosion Hit Coronavirus Testing Center in Nether ..

5 minutes ago

Six shot dead at Myanmar protests: medics

5 minutes ago

Pharmacy Council approves additional seats for IUB ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.