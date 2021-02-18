UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 13,447 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 13,447 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 12,828 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,125,598, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russia registered 13,447 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 12,828 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,125,598, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 13,447 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,494 cases (11.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,125,598, with the rate of increase at 0.

3 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,950 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,282 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,094 new cases, down from 1,103 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 577 new cases, up from 470 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 480 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 467 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 81,926.

Total recoveries increased by 18,730 over the given period, up from 17,919 the day before, and reached 3,661,312.

