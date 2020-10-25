Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over 24 Hours, Turkey Records 7 Breaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 38 breaches over the past day, compared to seven such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 30), including 15 in Idlib province, three in Aleppo province, seven in Hama province, and 13 in Latakia province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded seven such breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.

6 tonnes, to a village in the Aleppo province.

A further 496 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 148 women and 253 children.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 4.7 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 18 explosive devices.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.