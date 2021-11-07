Russia Registers 39,165 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) A total of 39,165 of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in past 24 hours raising the cumulative total up to 8,795,095, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

The COVID-19-related deaths in Russia amounted to 1,179 within the past 24-hour period, and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 246,814.

Most new COVID-19 cases were detected in Moscow, the Moscow Region, and Saint Petersburg with 4,975, 3,297, and 2,551, respectively.

As many as 26,806 patients recovered from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, and 7,561,978 people in Russia have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.