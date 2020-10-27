Russia Rejects US Proposals on New START Verification in US Interpretation - Ryabkov

Moscow does not accept US proposal for verification within the framework of the New START, in fact, in their version it is the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of the entire system of Russian national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Moscow does not accept US proposal for verification within the framework of the New START, in fact, in their version it is the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of the entire system of Russian national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is one of their demands, which they do not refuse," Ryabkov said.

"We have the full impression that the Americans do not need any agreements, in essence and in meaning, they only need verification. And verification, in the form as it is proposed by them, is, in essence, the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of ensuring the entire systems of our national security. This is unacceptable for us," the deputy minister said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia "cannot agree to such a proposal for higher reasons."