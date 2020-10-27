UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Rejects US Proposals On New START Verification In US Interpretation - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:22 PM

Russia Rejects US Proposals on New START Verification in US Interpretation - Ryabkov

Moscow does not accept US proposal for verification within the framework of the New START, in fact, in their version it is the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of the entire system of Russian national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Moscow does not accept US proposal for verification within the framework of the New START, in fact, in their version it is the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of the entire system of Russian national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is one of their demands, which they do not refuse," Ryabkov said.

"We have the full impression that the Americans do not need any agreements, in essence and in meaning, they only need verification. And verification, in the form as it is proposed by them, is, in essence, the establishment of external control over the most sensitive elements of ensuring the entire systems of our national security. This is unacceptable for us," the deputy minister said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia "cannot agree to such a proposal for higher reasons."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

9 minutes ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

39 minutes ago

Naat competition to be air tomorrow on PTV Home

1 minute ago

Rallies, seminars held across south Punjab to expr ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Govt to conduct universities' monitoring wo ..

1 minute ago

War Course delegation meets Chief Minister Sindh

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.