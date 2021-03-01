UrduPoint.com
Russia Responds To All Requests For COVID-19 Vaccines From Abroad - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russia responds to all requests regarding the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the media reported that Czech President Milos Zeman has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"The Russian side is very sensitive to such appeals. The Russian side takes a responsible position in terms of ensuring that as many vaccines as possible are delivered to different countries of the world that experience problems with the vaccine. There are so many requests that so far the production capacity does not, in fact, allow to satisfy all of them, but the production capacity is growing every week," Peskov said during a briefing.

