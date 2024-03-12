Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Russia said on Tuesday it had repelled a series of brazen cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian militias, who burst into its territory and claimed to seize control of a village.

Groups of pro-Kyiv volunteer fighters, made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin, said earlier that they had broken into the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Moscow said it had fired rockets and artillery to foil the attempted incursion.

"The village of Tyotkino, Kursk region is completely under the control of Russian liberation forces," the Freedom of Russia legion, a militia that claims to be made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Ukraine, said in a post on Telegram.

It published a video purporting to show a handful of Russian troops fleeing across a snowy field.

Moscow denied that the fighters had made ground, and later posted a statement alleging it had repelled all incursions from its territory.

"Through the self-sacrificing actions of Russian servicemen, all attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations have been repelled," its defence ministry said.

"The enemy was struck by operational tactical and army aviation, missile forces, artillery and heavy flame-throwing systems," it added.

- 'Not in control' -

Moscow also reported a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions overnight and throughout Tuesday. In one statement it said it had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region in the space of an hour.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said there had been a shoot-out in his region.

The neighbouring Belgorod region was also hit in a series of drone attacks on Tuesday -- including a strike on Belgorod city hall, the regional governor said.

Officials in Kursk city said they were closing schools until the end of the week amid the spike in attacks.

Russia's FSB security service said that since Sunday it had repelled a number of attempted cross-border attacks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

A spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said the fighters were not acting under orders from Kyiv.

But he said the attacks showed "the Kremlin is once again not in control of the situation in Russia."

Officials did not give details about civilian casualties, but governor Alexander Bogomaz said a resident in Russia's border region of Bryansk was killed by a mine.

Ukraine-based militias -- made up of Russian citizens who oppose Moscow's invasion and have taken up arms for Kyiv -- have claimed to be behind previous incursions into Russian territory.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they took temporary control of several settlements in the Belgorod region in May and June 2023 in a string of raids after breaking through a border checkpoint.

In March last year, Russia launched a wave of retaliatory missile strikes on Ukraine after it said a sabotage group killed civilians in the Bryansk border region.

A spokesperson for the political wing of the Freedom of Russia Legion told AFP on Tuesday the latest attack was timed to coincide with Russia's March 15-17 presidential elections.

"This is not an election at all. It is the next stage of a usurpation of power, the formation of Putin's dictatorship under the guise of elections," spokesman Alexei Baranovsky said.