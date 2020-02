(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russia's has taken all necessary measures to ensure Turkey's security along the Syrian-Turkish border, so much so that the safe zone exceeds its agreed upon parameters of 5 kilometers (some 3.1 miles) all along the border, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Russia has taken all necessary measures to ensure Turkey's security along the Syrian-Turkish border... [the safe zone] significantly exceeds the five kilometers indicated in the famous Turkish-Syrian Adana Agreement and de facto takes up 30 kilometers," Peskov said to reporters after a Security Council meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin.