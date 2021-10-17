Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept US Bomber Over Sea of Japan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) A Russian fighter jet was scrambled on Sunday to chase a US B-1B Lancer bomber away after radars picked it up close to the national airspace over the Sea of Japan, the Defense Ministry said.

"An MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border," the ministry said, adding that the operation strictly followed international guidelines.