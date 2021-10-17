Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet To Intercept US Bomber Over Sea Of Japan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) A Russian fighter jet was scrambled on Sunday to chase a US B-1B Lancer bomber away after radars picked it up close to the national airspace over the Sea of Japan, the Defense Ministry said.
"An MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border," the ministry said, adding that the operation strictly followed international guidelines.