Russia Should Adopt Red Cross Law by Summer - Lower House Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia should fast-track the adoption of a law on the Red Cross before summer 2022 as advised by President Vladimir Putin, lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.

"We need to take it seriously and try to adopt this law on a priority basis before summer," Volodin told a parliamentary hearing on the Russian volunteer movement.

On Sunday, Putin spoke via video with President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Francesco Rocca. He said Russia needs a law on the Red Cross, which should obtain a legal framework.