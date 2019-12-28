UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Starts Serial Production Of Avangard Hypersonic Missile System - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

Russia Starts Serial Production of Avangard Hypersonic Missile System - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that serial production of the missile system with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle has begun in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that serial production of the missile system with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle has begun in Russia.

"Equipment has been supplied for two stationary missile launchers to continue the re-equipment of the Kozelsky division of the Strategic Missile Forces with this type of missile system.

Work has begun on the serial production of the prospective Avangard missile system and the re-equipment of the Dombarovsky division of the Strategic Missile Forces with it," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation organizes Science Festival in Thar ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Ukraine Continue Gas Talks Started on Thur ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Concludes Preliminary Tests of Armata-Based ..

4 minutes ago

Tests of Russian Modernized Tank T-90M Proryv to C ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Military Says to Sign Deals in 2020 for Bo ..

8 minutes ago

Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatis ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.