Russia Starts Serial Production of Avangard Hypersonic Missile System - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that serial production of the missile system with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle has begun in Russia.

"Equipment has been supplied for two stationary missile launchers to continue the re-equipment of the Kozelsky division of the Strategic Missile Forces with this type of missile system.

Work has begun on the serial production of the prospective Avangard missile system and the re-equipment of the Dombarovsky division of the Strategic Missile Forces with it," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.