Russia, Syria Say US Spreads Misinformation On Treatment Of Former Rukban Camp Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Russia, Syria Say US Spreads Misinformation on Treatment of Former Rukban Camp Refugees

The Russia-Syria Interagency Coordinating Headquarters on Thursday accused the United States of attempting to undermine the Syrian government through the spread of false information about the repression and abuse allegedly suffered by former refugees from the Rukban camp

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russia-Syria Interagency Coordinating Headquarters on Thursday accused the United States of attempting to undermine the Syrian government through the spread of false information about the repression and abuse allegedly suffered by former refugees from the Rukban camp.

Moscow and Damascus have been consistently warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, which is located in a 34-mile, US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

"We are concerned that the evacuation of the camp's residents has been postponed yet again to February 2020, which UN representatives are connecting with the need to verify the false information being spread by the US and its allies about 'repression and abuse of former Rukban residents in temporary detention facilities in the Homs province.

' We think that such groundless accusations are aimed at discrediting the government of Syria and are used as an excuse to further delay the operation to disband Rukban," the headquarters said in a statement.

The statement also brought to the UN's attention that August phase of the camp's evacuation was undermined after the organization's representatives in the region joined the process.

Russia has repeatedly raised alarm over the plight of the camps' inhabitants. In particular, the Russian reconciliation center and the Syrian government had helped evacuate thousands wishing to leave Rukban.

