UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Takes Measures In Response To NATO Military Activities - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Takes Measures in Response to NATO Military Activities - Shoigu

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia takes measures in response to threatening NATO activities, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, adding that the Russian military exercises showed the full readiness of the troops.

"In response to the Alliance's military activities that threaten Russia, we took appropriate measures. As part of control measures and exercises during the winter training period, a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Western and Southern military districts was carried out," Shoigu said at a meeting in Severomorsk.

The minister mentioned that Russia deployed two armies and three airborne troops units to western borders within three weeks.

"Within three weeks, two armies and three formations of the airborne forces were successfully deployed to the western borders of Russia in the areas of training and combat missions," Shoigu said, adding that "all combat readiness activities of Russian troops are planned to be completed within the next two weeks".

Shoigu also said that Russia's Northern Fleet is capable of effectively countering challenges in the Arctic.

"To strengthen the defense capabilities of Russia and protect its national interests in the Arctic, the Ministry of Defense is systematically working to increase the combat capabilities of the Northern Fleet. It is equipped with modern military equipment adapted for use in harsh climatic conditions. Combat training is being actively carried out, various research activities are being carried out," the minister said.

The minister recalled that three nuclear-powered submarines of the Russian Navy has recently, for the first time in the history of modern Russia surfaced, simultaneously breaking the ice as part of one expedition.

"Thanks to the measures taken, the Northern Fleet is able to effectively withstand the existing challenges and threats of Russia in the Arctic," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Severomorsk Alliance All

Recent Stories

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

2 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

16 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.