Russia Targets Kyiv After Putin Vows Revenge For Border Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Russia fired more than 30 missiles at Kyiv early Thursday, the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution for escalating strikes on Russia's border regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to deliver air defence systems after the attacks, which wounded 17 in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 31 Russian missiles fired towards Kyiv.

"Such terror continues every day and night," Zelensky said in a Telegram post Thursday.

"It is possible to put an end to it through global unity... Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems," he said.

"This protection is required in Ukraine now. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region. This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will."

For weeks a vital $60 billion US military aid package for Ukraine has been blocked in Congress amid domestic political arguments.

