Russia Tests Combat Laser Capable of Burning Drones at Distance of Some 3 Miles - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russia has tested a combat laser, which is capable of burning drones at a distance of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in five seconds, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said said on Wednesday.

Russian specialists have developed and practically mass-produced laser systems, which already allow thermal destruction of various means, the official said.

"It was demonstrated at a distance of five kilometers, within five seconds, the unmanned vehicle was simply burned and ceased to exist," Borisov said at the educational marathon "New horizons."