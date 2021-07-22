UrduPoint.com
Russia To Assist Tajikistan In Creating Outpost On Tajik-Afghan For Free - Diplomat

Thu 22nd July 2021

Russia to Assist Tajikistan in Creating Outpost on Tajik-Afghan for Free - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia will assist Tajikistan in constructing an outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border on a free basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

"Of course, we will continue to assist in boosting the defense capabilities of Tajikistan, both in a bilateral format and in line with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council as of September 23, 2013, on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border," the diplomat said.

"The readiness to support the friendly nation - both bilaterally and under the CSTO - has been reaffirmed by [Russian] President Vladimir Putin during his phone conversation with [Tajik] President Emomali Rahmon in early July. Now we are preparing for signing the intergovernmental agreement on providing free assistance to Tajikistan in building an outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border," Rudenko added.

