Russia To Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Despite Western Demands - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Russia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Despite Western Demands - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russia will continue military cooperation with Iran despite Western demands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Iranian media during his visit to Tehran.

"Russia-Iran military cooperation will continue despite the demands of their enemies (the West)," Fars news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

He said the cooperation is completely legitimate.

"We have the right to expand our military cooperation, and the military departments of the two countries closely cooperate with each other," Ryabkov said.

