Russia to Deliver $4Bln Worth of Weapons to Africa in 2019 - Rosoboronexport

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia plans to deliver $4 billion worth of weapons to Africa in 2019, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This year we plan deliveries worth around $4 billion to African nations.

I'm talking about air arms, air defense equipment, armored carriers, small arms and antitank missile systems," Mikheev said at the Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

According to the head of the Russian state arms exporter, the country is implementing contracts on military equipment deliveries to 20 African countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique and Angola.

