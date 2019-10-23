UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deliver $4Bln Worth Of Weapons To Africa In 2019 - Rosoboronexport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Russia plans to deliver $4 billion worth of weapons to Africa in 2019, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia plans to deliver $4 billion worth of weapons to Africa in 2019, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This year we plan deliveries worth around $4 billion to African nations.

I'm talking about air arms, air defense equipment, armored carriers, small arms and antitank missile systems," Mikheev said at the Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

According to the head of the Russian state arms exporter, the country is implementing contracts on military equipment deliveries to 20 African countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique and Angola.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day forum, which opens on Wednesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

