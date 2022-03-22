Russia to Produce 19 SSJ100 Jets in 2022 - Minister

Russia will produce 19 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft in 2022, with all the required foreign components, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia will produce 19 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft in 2022, with all the required foreign components, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"And we should not forget about Sukhoi Superjet aircraft ... We have the foreign components for 19 planes, and the contractual obligations for 19 aircraft will be met by the end of the year. Also, a part of the planes that we have are so-called 'white tails.' These are the aircraft, which do not have a customer to go to. We are bringing them to airworthiness now and they will also be delivered to our Russian operators," Manturov told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said that Russian airlines have so far lost 78 planes, as they were detained abroad under sanctions, adding that that Russian airlines have already moved about 800 aircraft onto the country's domestic register.

The newest wave of Western sanctions introduced against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine banned sale of aircraft and parts to Russian firms and obliged leasing companies to take back all leased planes from Russia. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency advised airlines with aircraft in foreign registries to suspend international flights from March 8.