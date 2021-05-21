Russia to Respond If Turkey Maintains Combative Stance on Crimean Tatars- Foreign Ministry

Moscow will respond in kind if Ankara keeps up tendentious rhetoric regarding Crimean Tatars, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, shortly after Turkey's statement on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Moscow will respond in kind if Ankara keeps up tendentious rhetoric regarding Crimean Tatars, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, shortly after Turkey's statement on the matter.

The spokesman of Turkish Foreign Ministry Tanju Bilgic on Tuesday made a comment on the 77th anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation. According to Bilgic, the Crimean Tatars have been facing hardships in more recent times, too, since Crimea rejoined Russia. Turkey will continue to stand by their side, the spokesman said.

"If such rhetoric continues, we will have to start drawing attention to similar problems in Turkey. We would not like to do this. Therefore, I hope Turkish Foreign Ministry will hear us," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that Turkey's statements were politicized and confrontational.

The spokeswoman urged Turkish politicians to abandon the use of ethnic issues as an instrument for geopolitical games. According to Zakharova, using the issue in this way damages the interests of ethnic groups.

Turkish officials occasionally speak out on the rights of Crimean Tatars who share the same ethnicity, culture and religion as the Turks. In addition, Ankara has not recognized Crimea's rejoining Russia. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly underlined that the reunification was carried out in accordance with international law. The Kremlin said last year, in response to a statement from Ankara, that any worries about the status of Crimean Tatars were groundless.