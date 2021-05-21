UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Respond If Turkey Maintains Combative Stance On Crimean Tatars- Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:59 PM

Russia to Respond If Turkey Maintains Combative Stance on Crimean Tatars- Foreign Ministry

Moscow will respond in kind if Ankara keeps up tendentious rhetoric regarding Crimean Tatars, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, shortly after Turkey's statement on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Moscow will respond in kind if Ankara keeps up tendentious rhetoric regarding Crimean Tatars, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, shortly after Turkey's statement on the matter.

The spokesman of Turkish Foreign Ministry Tanju Bilgic on Tuesday made a comment on the 77th anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation. According to Bilgic, the Crimean Tatars have been facing hardships in more recent times, too, since Crimea rejoined Russia. Turkey will continue to stand by their side, the spokesman said.

"If such rhetoric continues, we will have to start drawing attention to similar problems in Turkey. We would not like to do this. Therefore, I hope Turkish Foreign Ministry will hear us," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that Turkey's statements were politicized and confrontational.

The spokeswoman urged Turkish politicians to abandon the use of ethnic issues as an instrument for geopolitical games. According to Zakharova, using the issue in this way damages the interests of ethnic groups.

Turkish officials occasionally speak out on the rights of Crimean Tatars who share the same ethnicity, culture and religion as the Turks. In addition, Ankara has not recognized Crimea's rejoining Russia. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly underlined that the reunification was carried out in accordance with international law. The Kremlin said last year, in response to a statement from Ankara, that any worries about the status of Crimean Tatars were groundless.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Same Ankara From Share

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

1 hour ago

Berliners return to pools, beer gardens as virus c ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU online exams in middle-east countries begin t ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 May 2021

15 minutes ago

At least four workers dead in Russia sewage accide ..

15 minutes ago

Mugabe's widow told to pay for 'improper burial' i ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.