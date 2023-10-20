Russia to rule on detention of second US journalist

Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A Russian court said it would decide on Friday whether to place a Russian-American journalist in pre-trial detention for allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent.

Alsu Kurmasheva was working for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty media outlet before she was detained by law enforcement officers in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

The Sovetski court in Kazan said it would rule on a prosecutors' request that she be formally held in custody on charges that carry up to five years in jail.

Kurmasheva is the second US journalist to be detained by Russia. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March for "spying" -- a charge that he, his employer and the White House vehemently deny.

Kurmasheva was working as an editor with the US outlet's Tatar-Bashkir service, her employer RFE/RL said.

She was covering efforts to preserve the Tatar language despite "increased pressure on Tatars in recent years".

Since launching full-scale hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has engaged an unprecedented crackdown on independent journalism.

Gershkovich was the first Western reporter to be jailed on spying charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

A Moscow court earlier this month rejected an appeal against his detention and ordered that he be detained until the end of November.

Kurmasheva lives in Prague, Czech Republic, but entered Russia on May 20 for a family emergency, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

She was temporarily detained at Kazan airport on June 2 before her return flight.

Her US and Russian passports were both confiscated and she was fined for failing to register her US passport with Russian authorities, according to RFE/RL.

The new charges were announced on Wednesday while she was awaiting the return of her passports, the CPJ said, adding that if found guilty she faces up to five years in jail.

The organisation said it was "deeply concerned" by the charges.

The "foreign agent" label, which has Soviet-era connotations, has been applied to dozens of independent news outlets and requires those accused to register with the justice ministry.

RFE/RL acting president Jeffrey Gedmin called for Kurmasheva's immediate release so "she can return to her family".

Her detention may be linked to information she received about university teachers being mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the local Tatar Inform news outlet said.

A US embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The United Nations human rights office said in a social media post it was "concerned" by Kurmasheva's detention.

"Journalists must be left to do their vital work free from pressure, intimidation and reprisals," it said.