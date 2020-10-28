UrduPoint.com
Russia To Spend $152Bln Per Year On 10-Year Plan For National Goals - Prime Minister

Russia to Spend $152Bln Per Year on 10-Year Plan for National Goals - Prime Minister

Russia will spend 12 trillion rubles ($152 billion) every year on a decade-long plan for national goals, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russia will spend 12 trillion rubles ($152 billion) every year on a decade-long plan for national goals, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"Annual spending on the implementation of the single plan (through 2030) will amount to more than 12 trillion rubles, which is more than half the budget for the next year," the prime minister said.

"All members of the government will be personally responsible, within their area of responsibility, for reaching national goals � deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of Federal executive agencies, development institutes," Mishustin said.

