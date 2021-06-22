Russia to Strengthen Ties With Syria on Energy, Industry, Transport, Agriculture - Borisov

Russia intends to strengthen bilateral relations with Syria and help rebuild various sectors of the country's war-torn economy including energy, transport infrastructure, industry and agriculture, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia intends to strengthen bilateral relations with Syria and help rebuild various sectors of the country's war-torn economy including energy, transport infrastructure, industry and agriculture, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

At a meeting with Syrian Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam in Damascus, Borisov noted that Russian military assistance helped stabilize the situation and enforce the cessation of hostilities in most parts of Syria, and further normalization should be achieved through economic means.

"We reaffirm our readiness to provide our Syrian friends with comprehensive assistance in all areas.

We attach great importance to the development of the entire range of bilateral cooperation. At the current stage, we prioritize enhancing ties on the issues of energy, industrial cooperation, transport, agriculture," he said.

Borisov also congratulated Azzam and the Syrian people on behalf of the Russian leadership on the victory of Bashar Assad in Syrian presidential election on May 26. He stressed that the results of the vote confirmed Assad's political authority and the public's confidence in his leadership.