Russia To Welcome Any Possible Steps By Tashkent To Return Uzbekistan To CSTO - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:45 AM

Russia will welcome any possible steps by the Uzbek authorities to return the Central Asian country to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Mikael Agasandyan told Sputnik

"We respect the sovereign choice of Uzbekistan regarding the parameters and model of interaction with the CSTO and its member states. Despite the fact that Tashkent suspended its membership in the organization in 2012, we proceed from the importance of consolidating mutually beneficial contacts and generally useful coordination of actions with it, including in the context of the difficult situation in Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan remains our good and reliable partner, a friendly country for the CSTO member states," Agasandyan said.

"There is no doubt that we will only welcome any possible steps of Tashkent towards our organization, including the restoration of full membership in it," the diplomat added.

